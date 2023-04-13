Friedenthal Financial Purchases Shares of 1,797 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Deere & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $382.54. 519,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,736. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $405.52 and a 200 day moving average of $407.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

