Friedenthal Financial Purchases New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.93. 568,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,542. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

