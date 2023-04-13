Friedenthal Financial Makes New $765,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $247,482,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,953,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,713,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,054 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $63,435,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

