Friedenthal Financial Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Friedenthal Financial lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1,268.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 42,217 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,595,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 39,318 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,152,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2,814.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 31,836 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYU traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,687. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $99.69 and a 12-month high of $127.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $430.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.53.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

