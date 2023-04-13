Friedenthal Financial Buys New Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Capri by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Capri by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 804,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after acquiring an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Capri by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Capri by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after acquiring an additional 72,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.61. 577,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $69.25.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

