Friedenthal Financial Acquires Shares of 10,950 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth $232,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Jabil by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 32.5% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $1,635,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Jabil Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE JBL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.74. 309,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,238. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average is $73.33. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $293,257.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $293,257.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,077.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,021 shares of company stock worth $7,459,241 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

