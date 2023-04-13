FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.45. Approximately 102,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 131,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

