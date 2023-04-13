First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 34,904 shares.The stock last traded at $79.70 and had previously closed at $79.35.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $789.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

