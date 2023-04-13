First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 93,475 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 64,022 shares.The stock last traded at $110.71 and had previously closed at $109.62.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,110,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after acquiring an additional 183,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,390,000 after acquiring an additional 130,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 362,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,388 shares during the period.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

