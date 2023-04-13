First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for about 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $5,070,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.79.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $4.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,399. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -489.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.38. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $219.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. First Solar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.