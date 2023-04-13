First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Price Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $162.00 to $17.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. First Republic Bank traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.33. 10,279,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 29,506,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FRC. Sterne Agee CRT lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post -5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

