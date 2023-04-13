Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $9.02 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,255 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.54. 1,871,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,501. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $122.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

