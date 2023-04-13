Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.03. 1,632,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,540,178. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

