FidoMeta (FMC) Price Tops $0.0127 on Top Exchanges

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. FidoMeta has a market capitalization of $191.13 million and $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FidoMeta Profile

FidoMeta launched on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

