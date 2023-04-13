FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,786 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.01. 495,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,875. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.75. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

