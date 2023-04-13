FAS Wealth Partners Sells 608 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

FAS Wealth Partners decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK traded up $2.61 on Thursday, hitting $216.36. The company had a trading volume of 68,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,486. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $245.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

