FAS Wealth Partners Sells 46,294 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

FAS Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of FAS Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 324,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JCPB traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 102,548 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

