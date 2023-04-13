FAS Wealth Partners Sells 209 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FAS Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.07. 1,875,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,093,972. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.18. The company has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

