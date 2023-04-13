FAS Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FAS Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $134.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,342. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

