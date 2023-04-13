FAS Wealth Partners Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

FAS Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,840 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of FAS Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FAS Wealth Partners owned 0.46% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $17,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.56. The company had a trading volume of 98,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,794. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average is $76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.