FAS Wealth Partners Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.78. The stock had a trading volume of 449,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,734. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $79.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

