FAS Wealth Partners Grows Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.28% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 29,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 67,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 360,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,231. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. SVB Securities started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.