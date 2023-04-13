FAS Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

FAS Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,576 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $33,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCG traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,031. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $62.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

