FAS Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 132,183 First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. FAS Wealth Partners owned 2.70% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MARB. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 636,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 338,155 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,943,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 137,153 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 274.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 101,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,509,000.

Get First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MARB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.21. 10,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14.

About First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.