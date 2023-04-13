FAS Wealth Partners Acquires 6,549 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.8% of FAS Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.88. 250,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average of $102.27.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

