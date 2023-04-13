FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CAO Gregory T. Moskoff Sells 311 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $5.54 on Thursday, reaching $417.26. The company had a trading volume of 211,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,114. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $415.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.50. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CICC Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,770,000 after purchasing an additional 84,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

