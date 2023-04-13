Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Shares Down 1.5%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $95.05 and last traded at $98.49. Approximately 988 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.00.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.34.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)’s previous dividend of $1.25.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate-Commercial, Real Estate-Construction, Commercial, Loans and Receivables, Lease Financing, and Consumer. The Real Estate-Commercial segment consists of loans used to finance the acquisition of commercial real property.

