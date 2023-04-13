Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $21.73 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $21.73 or 0.00072100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and $453.02 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,144.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00306524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.00539824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.54 or 0.00426414 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,438,856 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

