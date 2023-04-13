Ethereum Classic (ETC) 1-Day Volume Hits $424.53 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.16 billion and $424.53 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.46 or 0.00074042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,320.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00309857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00537647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.46 or 0.00433314 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,455,000 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

