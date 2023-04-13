EOS 24-Hour Volume Tops $176.20 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00004156 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.37 billion and $176.20 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004659 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003576 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001097 BTC.

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,088,131,718 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

