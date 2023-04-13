Enzyme Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $982,900.91 (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Enzyme token can currently be purchased for $22.28 or 0.00074033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $45.41 million and approximately $982,900.91 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

Enzyme Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.