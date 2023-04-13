Energi Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $191,996.52 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Energi has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $13.12 million and approximately $191,996.52 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00062152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00038758 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017813 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,470,280 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

