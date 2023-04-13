Emocoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,966.71 (EMO)

Emocoin (EMO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Emocoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Emocoin has a total market capitalization of $35.70 million and $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emocoin token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emocoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Emocoin

Emocoin’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Emocoin’s official website is www.emo.network. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emocoin’s official message board is linktr.ee/emo.coin. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Emocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00170008 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.