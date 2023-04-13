EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,845.64

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,845.64 ($22.86) and traded as low as GBX 1,448 ($17.93). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,474 ($18.25), with a volume of 320,112 shares changing hands.

EMIS Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3,704.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,786.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,843.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

About EMIS Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

