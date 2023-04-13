ELIS (XLS) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $28.44 million and approximately $739.82 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00023487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00028482 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018283 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001307 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,043.37 or 1.00020702 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.15365424 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10,873.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

