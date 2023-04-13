Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,940,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.90. 633,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.26.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.