EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.82

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.82 and traded as low as $21.81. EDP Renováveis shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 1,099 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EDRVF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

