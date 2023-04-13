Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 980.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 975.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edison International Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts have commented on EIX shares. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.58.

Edison International stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 618,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 184.38%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

