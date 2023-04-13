Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 2.7% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $41,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.21. The stock had a trading volume of 220,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,897. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.12 and its 200 day moving average is $151.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

