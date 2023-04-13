Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Trading 0.9% Higher

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $39.31. Approximately 841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $896,000.

About Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

