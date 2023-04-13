Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Bought by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,829,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,187 shares during the period. Eastern Bankshares comprises about 2.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.04% of Eastern Bankshares worth $31,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter worth $99,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 27.2% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

EBC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.27. 198,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $21.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $194.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.44 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 25.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

