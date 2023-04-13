Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

DYNDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

