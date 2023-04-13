Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DYNDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Dye & Durham Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dye & Durham (DYNDF)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.