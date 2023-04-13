Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 46,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 221,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$98.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.24 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

