Driver Group (LON:DRV) Shares Up 1.8%

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29.10 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.36). 35,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 83,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.35).

Driver Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.38. The stock has a market cap of £15.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get Driver Group alerts:

Driver Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Driver Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.67%.

About Driver Group

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Driver Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driver Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.