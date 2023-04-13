Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

DEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. 2,790,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,584. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 24.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

