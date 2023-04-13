Digital Transformation Opportunities (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.91. 582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

Get Digital Transformation Opportunities alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Transformation Opportunities

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 10.3% in the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 161,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 5,757.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115,140 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $284,000.

About Digital Transformation Opportunities

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.