Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $176.84

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $176.84 and traded as low as $164.50. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $166.00, with a volume of 16,130 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.76. The company has a market cap of $511.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

In related news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.00 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,046. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 180.2% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 112,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

