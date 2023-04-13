Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $176.84

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $176.84 and traded as low as $164.50. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $166.00, with a volume of 16,130 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.76. The company has a market cap of $511.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.94.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group
In related news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.00 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,046. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 180.2% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 112,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.