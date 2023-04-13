DeXe (DEXE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $119.40 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, DeXe has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One DeXe token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.27 or 0.00010794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeXe has a market cap of $119.40 million and approximately $14.02 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeXe Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,993.12542367 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.87904834 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,930,875.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

