Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.39

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.39 and last traded at $47.36, with a volume of 28808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPSGY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.06.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.

