Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading 0.4% Higher

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €18.92 ($20.57) and last traded at €18.80 ($20.43). 12,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.72 ($20.35).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Deutsche EuroShop Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

